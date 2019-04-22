Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Arrives in London Ahead of Baby Sussex's Birth

Grandma is here!

Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, has reportedly touched down in the U.K. to be by her daughter's side ahead of the birth of Baby Sussex, signaling that the moment we've all been waiting for is imminent. If you've been tracking Meghan's pregnancy, Doria's arrival in London unsurprisingly coincides with the duchess's estimated due date of late April or early May, as it was reported that she told a fan that she was six months pregnant back in January while visiting Birkenhead.

And it appears as if Doria plans on staying with Meghan and Harry for the foreseeable future, or at least until they comfortably find their feet as new parents. According to The Sun, the LA resident has "hired a house sitter and dog walker," as well as "canceled her yoga class."

"Like all mums, Doria wants to be there for her daughter at this seismic event in her life," a source told the outlet. "She has sometimes worried about being so far away but she is absolutely going to be there for her at the birth. She wants to spend as much time as possible with her first grandchild and has come over for a sustained period of time."

The 62-year-old yoga instructor's trip across the pond on Sunday occurred on Queen Elizabeth's 93rd birthday, which the entire royal family (minus Meghan) celebrated at church during Easter service. Meghan's absence at the royal outing was also a major clue that she is about to give birth at literally any time. However, royal fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Meghan and Harry once the baby is already here.

The couple recently revealed that they will break royal tradition and not pose for photos outside Lindo Wing following Baby Sussex's arrival. Instead, they will take photos with their first child at Windsor Castle and share them at a later date. "Meghan Markle does not want the pressure of having to pose on the steps for cameras so soon after childbirth," a source recently told ET, adding that they will "enjoy the magic of childhood without any undue expectations."

