Here's Why Meghan Markle's Mom Won't Be Spending the Holidays with the Royals

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas bash is legendarily lavish, but that doesn't mean that everyone she invites RSVPs yes. Believe it or not, even the Queen of England has no shows at her parties — and Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland is reportedly one of them.

A month after reports said the monarch extended an invite to Ragland to join her, Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the gang at Sandringham for Christmas, we now know that she will not show after all.

People confirms that despite the earlier reports, Doria will not be present during the royal family's Christmas festivities. Really, it's not all that unusual — William's in-laws, the Middleton family, don't come either.

Historically, extended in-laws have not been invited to the royal Christmas parties, so this doesn't seem so much of a slight as just following business as usual. Plus, it's not like Ragland hasn't been involved at all since Markle tied the knot in May — she joined Meghan and Harry unexpectedly for what was supposed to be the Duchess of Sussex's first solo event, lending support all the way.

