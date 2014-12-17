Don't Show Up Empty-Handed: Our Top Picks for Hostess Gifts at Every Price Point

Forget the glittering party dress and red lip, the one move you must master before you attend your next holiday party is bringing your host a fabulous gift!

RELATED: You #AskKat for Unique Hostess Gift Ideas

We rounded up pretty presents at every price point that any hostess would be thrilled to receive. After all, who needs another boring bottle of wine when you can get a chic cake stand or the most gorgeous soap set ever? We'd wager that showing up with one of our gift picks in hand will guarantee you an invite for years to come, so check 'em out.

PHOTOS: 8 Great Gifts for the Hostess