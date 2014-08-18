Don't Miss Out on Jean Paul Gaultier's Limited-Edition Tote (Modeled by Heidi Klum) to Benefit amfAR

If you're still looking for that perfect tote bag for your end-of-summer excursions, Jean Paul Gaultier has created one that will make you look good and feel good. The designer has teamed up with amfAR on a limited-edition canvas tote to raise money for AIDS research and awareness. The tote bag features a blue breton stripe pattern as well as the designer's signature in red and Heidi Klum modeled the chic carryall for Bloomingdale's magazine (above). It's available exclusively at Bloomingdale's and from amfAR, the American Foundation for AIDS Research, for $40 at shop.amfar.com; 100 percent of the proceeds goes to the organization.

Bloomingdale's is also hosting a fashionable fundraiser to support the foundation this week. The retailer has pledged to donate $75,000 to the nonprofit organization, and any purchase you make in-store or online this Wednesday and Thursday will help support this. Additionally, you can stop in to any Bloomingdale's location this Wednesday and take part in its nationwide virtual cycling race (you'll get a $10 bMoney card for participating!).

