Don't Miss the First 30 Minutes of MTV's Video Music Awards

Insiders at MTV promise the first 30 minutes of the Video Music Awards tonight will be action-packed, including Janet Jackson's tribute to Michael Jackson, performances by Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, and appearances from Shakira and Taylor Lautner. After that, you can expect Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Leighton Meester, and a look at never-before-seen footage from Twilight sequel New Moon and the Michael Jackson documentary This Is It.

See the red carpet arrivals live on MTV.com starting at 8PM EST and check back here tomorrow morning for our favorite red carpet moments and highlights from the show and after parties.