Don't Forget to Tune In to the First-Ever People Magazine Awards Tonight

Tonight's the night! At the beginning of December, People magazine announced their first-ever People Magazine Awards, a star-studded show that will take a look back at the year in pop culture. The award show airs tonight and we know we're in for a treat.

Nick Cannon is hosting the event, and the confirmed list of attendees includes the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, Jon Hamm, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mindy Kaling, Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, Ryan Philippe, Lisa Kudrow, Karlie Kloss, Elisabeth Moss, and John Krasinski. Plus, Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams will perform Stefani's new single, "Spark the Fire," and 5 Seconds of Summer and Maroon 5 will also take the stage.

Needless to say, the show is going to be a can't-miss extravaganza. Don't forget to tune in tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC to catch all the action!

