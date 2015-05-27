Don't Forget to Cast Your Vote for the 2015 Independent Handbag Designer Awards!

Designers from around the world submitted their most original creations for the 9th annual Independent Handbag Designer Awards, and 40 finalists made the cut. Now it's your turn to weigh in on the designs. Click here to see all the finalists’ bags, then vote for your fave at InStyle.com/handbag-poll. Categories include the Trina Turk Best Student Made, the Bernina Best Handmade, the Klean Kanteen Best Green, the Fashion 4 Development Most Socially Responsible, the EVINE Live Best in Overall Style and Design, the Distinctly Denim by Guess, the Stand Out & Look Great Work Bag by Moo, and the Mary Kay Most Irresistible Makeup Bag.

RELATED: See all of last year's winners

The designer whose bag gets the most votes will be honored with a very special award, the InStyle.com Audience Fan Favorite, on June 17 in New York City at a ceremony honoring this year's Iconoclast recipient, Rebecca Minkoff. So go ahead, get clicking--and don't forget to share your pick on your social network!

PHOTOS: Go inside Rebecca Minkoff's chic Brooklyn nursury