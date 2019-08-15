Why People Are Tweeting “Don’t Deport” Melania Trump

If you were browsing Twitter this morning and wondering why the hashtag #DontDeportMelania was trending, there's a simple explanation: It all started with Trevor Noah and The Daily Show.

On Wednesday night, Noah jokingly floated a theory about President Donald Trump's attacks on immigrants, positing the idea that Trump is only talking about one immigrant in particular — his wife, Melania, who was born in Slovenia.

Noah spoke out about Trump's new immigration policies on The Daily Show, saying, "They came out saying that immigrants who receive assistance from the government may not be allowed to stay in the United States. Well, guess who lives in a free house provided by the United States? Melania motherf—ing Trump!"

It was reported Monday that the Trump administration was working on a policy that would make it tougher for immigrants who depend on public assistance — including food stamps and housing assistance — to legally enter the country. The new policy, due to take effect in October, will favor highly skilled, high-income immigrants, according to The Washington Post.

"I see what you're doing, Donald," he joked. "I see what you're doing and I'm not gonna let it happen. In fact, we're not gonna let this thing happen. Daily Show fans, join me now. Help me get the word out by tweeting #DontDeportMelania."

Trump’s hardline immigration policies are aimed squarely at his wife. We see you Donald! #DontDeportMelania



Full piece: https://t.co/M8qD6MtrHx pic.twitter.com/zd1sW8d3E6 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 15, 2019

Fans on Twitter heeded Noah's call, and got #DontDeportMelania trending, with some of their own jokes infused.

melania when all she wanted was a sugar daddy but now she’s about to become the first deported first lady #DontDeportMelania pic.twitter.com/0sY3C1jFCW — after the tone (@uhwig) August 15, 2019

You wanna know why @realDonaldTrump wants to deport his wife? Look no further than this:#DontDeportMelania pic.twitter.com/iQqKByA52z — Clyde Williams (@Choodomir) August 15, 2019

Melania when the ICE officers come to the White House in the middle of the night and escort her out #DontDeportMelania pic.twitter.com/wVCfYRog2P — S (@crownit123) August 15, 2019

#DontDeportMelania

Press: Mr.President, do you want to deport your wife Melania?

Trump: pic.twitter.com/9qG98Vwx27 — Michael Angelo (@xMikeZillax) August 15, 2019

Noah finished off his call to action with a reference to the first lady's anti-bullying initiative: "Because if this great immigrant is forced to leave this country, then the United States can never truly be best."