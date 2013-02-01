Donna Karan on the DKNY '90s Styles: "They're Just as Fresh Today as They Were"

DKNY's '90s styles are back in stores today! Reissues of the brand's iconic NYC-screened tees, bodysuits, and dresses are back and available at openingceremony.us, so when we saw Donna Karan at last night's New York premiere of Side Effects, the designer told InStyle.com how she really feels about the decade. "If the '90s are making a comeback, God bless it, maybe I’ll have a good collection this season!" the designer told InStyle.com with a giggle. "To me, [those designs] are as fresh today as they were then. And that’s the beauty of what I try to do—clothes that are timeless, seasonless, effortless, iconic." And no need to overthink your wardrobe choices: "I think sometimes fashion gets too caught up with itself. It’s just great clothes that you want to wear."

