Donatella Versace Shows Off Her Workout Moves in a Printed Athleisure Look

Donatella Versace puts in work to make sure her body stays in tip top shape ... and she does it in style. The fashion mogul gave fans a glimpse of her workout regimen on Instagram Thursday, showing off some of her moves in a fitness studio.

As she lies on a workout bench in a printed Nike X Riccardo Tisci crop top and matching bottoms, Versace sculpts her body with sets of leg presses, shoulder roll downs and ab exercises. "Look at me. Do I look good?" Versace says to the camera before she shows off her moves.

Once she finishes those reps, the fashionista finishes her routine with a set of ballet stretches, showing off her toned midriff and flexibility as she suspends her foot and stretches out her legs and hips.

"You can't work out well if you don't look good #DVGETSFIT #NIKERT @riccardotisci17," she captioned the clip. While she was wearing the Tisci-designed ensemble, she couldn't help but ask her friend Riccardo Tisci (via overlayed text) as well, "Do I look good Riccardo?"

Did we mention Donatella is 61?! Talk about incredible (and fashionable) fitspo.