Donatella Versace Jokes About Her SNL Impersonation

We love when fashion's funny! On Friday, Donatella Versace stopped by The View to talk about her childhood, charity work and her reaction to Maya Rudolph's famous impersonation of her on SNL. Turns out, Donatella's got a great sense of humor: "I thought it was hilarious. Actually I talked to her on the phone once. I called her and I gave her some suggestions about how to do me better because I told her I don't drink. Take off the jewelry because it looks too fake. I only wear real. And I never get to say, 'Get out!' myself, I make somebody else say it for me." After the jump, check out one of our favorite SNL skits featuring Maya Rudolph as the incomparable Italian designer hamming it up with Christina Aguilera.

