Donatella Versace Jokes About Her SNL Impersonation

Landov
Kendall Herbst
Nov 08, 2010 @ 5:41 pm

We love when fashion's funny! On Friday, Donatella Versace stopped by The View to talk about her childhood, charity work and her reaction to Maya Rudolph's famous impersonation of her on SNL. Turns out, Donatella's got a great sense of humor: "I thought it was hilarious. Actually I talked to her on the phone once. I called her and I gave her some suggestions about how to do me better because I told her I don't drink. Take off the jewelry because it looks too fake. I only wear real. And I never get to say, 'Get out!' myself, I make somebody else say it for me." After the jump, check out one of our favorite SNL skits featuring Maya Rudolph as the incomparable Italian designer hamming it up with Christina Aguilera.

[vodpod id=Video.4864265&w=640&h=385&fv=m%3D50231906%26type%3Dvideo%26a%3D0]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!