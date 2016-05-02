Donatella Versace Turns 61! See 9 of Her Celebrity Best Friends

A big, fashionable happy birthday goes out to Donatella Versace, who is turning 61 today! The creative genius behind the Versace label has certainly made an impression on the industry, and to this day, she remains a muse.

It's no secret that Donatella was an inspiration to her older brother, the late Gianni Versace, when he helmed the fashion company. Following his untimely death in 1997 at age 50, Donatella took up the torch, continuing to develop Versace into the powerhouse label it is today. The grande dame was integral making Versace the "It" design house of Hollywood's elite, thanks in no small part to her legendary parties and entourage of celebrity friends, which include Madonna, Elizabeth Hurley, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez—who helped put Donatella on the map with that now infamous down-to-there green dress at the 2000 Grammys.

Along from reigning over a thriving fashion house, Donatella remains a more general force in the industry, fronting the 2015 Givenchy campaign and serving as creative director Riccardo Tisci's "ultimate icon."

She's also been the subject of many pop culture moments, including being spoofed on SNL by the one and only, Maya Rudolph. But Donatella didn't let it get her down, instead, she went along with the jokes. It's that quality that draws so many people to her.

In honor of the fashion designer's 61st birthday, take a look at 9 snaps of some of Donatella's closest friends:

