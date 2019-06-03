What's Going On With Donald Trump's New Hairdo?

Donald Trump has just arrived in the U.K. for his first state visit with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family, but ahead of touching down in the country, he debuted a new hairstyle — and the internet could not deal.

On Sunday, the president made a short unannounced visit to McLean Bible Church in Virginia, and surprised everyone with a new slicked-back (or hat-haired?) hairdo that prompted a lot of chatter on Twitter.

Trump's new look inspired comparisons to The Office's Michael Scott and Back to the Future's Biff Tannen.

Trump walking around with Michael Scott season 1 hair. pic.twitter.com/zEaYUc51bP — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) June 3, 2019

natural hair Trump looks like old Biff from Back to the Future 2 and that ruined my whole week and it's only Sunday pic.twitter.com/IsSiWkRV4c — bᵣycₑ🌹😔🤙🏻 (@bryceshreve) June 3, 2019

What is going on with Trump’s hair pic.twitter.com/xHYrflkkuB — Brandon Wilkins (@brandonmoscato3) June 3, 2019

Trump’s new hair doing no favours in fighting the comparisons to future Biff Tannen pic.twitter.com/LSf3iXamUA — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) June 3, 2019

Trump's hat hair look is so weird specifically because it looks way, way more normal than his regular look pic.twitter.com/HHnsSeHlxp — LVL 45 CHAOS POTUS (@thetomzone) June 3, 2019

Some even thought the new 'do was better than his usual look, but alas, the hairstyle didn't last very long, because by the time he made it to the U.K. on Monday, he was back to his trademark grooming style.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Maybe it really was just hat hair after all.