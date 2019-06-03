What's Going On With Donald Trump's New Hairdo?
Twitter has *thoughts*.
Donald Trump has just arrived in the U.K. for his first state visit with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family, but ahead of touching down in the country, he debuted a new hairstyle — and the internet could not deal.
On Sunday, the president made a short unannounced visit to McLean Bible Church in Virginia, and surprised everyone with a new slicked-back (or hat-haired?) hairdo that prompted a lot of chatter on Twitter.
Trump's new look inspired comparisons to The Office's Michael Scott and Back to the Future's Biff Tannen.
Some even thought the new 'do was better than his usual look, but alas, the hairstyle didn't last very long, because by the time he made it to the U.K. on Monday, he was back to his trademark grooming style.
Maybe it really was just hat hair after all.