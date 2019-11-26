Donald Trump Is Being Roasted for Appearing to Claim Credit For the Passage of Time
"You can't make this stuff up."
On Monday, President Donald Trump signed the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, which celebrates women's right to vote thanks to the 19th Amendment (ratified in 1920). We can agree that signing a bill honoring the achievements of women is a good thing, but it's not the bill itself that got people talking — it was, of course, something Trump said while signing it.
In a video taken during the signing, Trump said, "I'm curious why wasn't it done a long time ago? And also, I guess the answer to that is because now I'm president, we get things done."
As people began pointing out, the act was being signed this year ahead of the centennial of the 19th amendment — meaning that a Centennial Act could not have occurred before the 100th year anniversary. Hence, why this wasn't "done a long time ago."
Immediately, people began roasting him for appearing to take credit for the passage of time.
The Women's Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act directs the Treasury Department to create currency that honors the women who played a major part in passage of the 19th Amendment. (While white women gained the right to vote after the 19th amendment, it wasn't until 1965 when the Voting Rights Act was passed that all women got the right to vote.)
The coins will debut in 2020, which is the earliest year we could celebrate a centennial of an event that occurred in 1920.