People Are Accusing Donald Trump of Making a Sexist Joke at Melania’s Expense
Crippled by the government shutdown that he himself ordered, President Trump found himself at a crossroads when it came time to greet Clemson University’s football team on Monday.
“So I had a choice,” he reminisced during a press conference. “Do we have no food for you, because we have a shutdown, or do we give you some little quick salads that the First Lady will make along with the Second Lady — they’ll make some salads. And I said, you guys aren’t into salads.” (Because football players couldn’t possibly be interested in eating healthy? I digress.) “Or do I go out and send out for about 1,000 hamburgers, Big Macs.”
He went with (and modeled beside) burgers, pizza, fries, and (some) salads.
And while there are a lot of things to pick apart in this image/speech/administration, etc., it seems the internet has chosen Trump’s arguably sexist joke about Melania and Karen Pence making salads.
CNN anchor Erin Burnett and political analyst Joan Walsh were particularly incensed by Trump’s comments, with Walsh expressing her opinion that “[Trump] shouldn’t talk about the First Lady in that way. We aren’t all here to make salads for men,” and Burnett theorizing that “this is one of those things where sometimes what people say when they’re being funny exposes exactly who they are and what they think.”
Conservative commentator Scott Jennings argued that perhaps too much is being made of Trump’s fleeting comment. “I think he was trying to make a joke about feeding hamburgers to football players. I think you might be over-reading this one,” he told Burnett and Walsh.
The internet, too, was torn on the topic (and had some pretty hilarious remarks about the situation as a whole).
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Michelle Obama’s efforts to improve American diets have long been forgotten in the Trump White House.