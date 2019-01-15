People Are Accusing Donald Trump of Making a Sexist Joke at Melania’s Expense

Crippled by the government shutdown that he himself ordered, President Trump found himself at a crossroads when it came time to greet Clemson University’s football team on Monday.

“So I had a choice,” he reminisced during a press conference. “Do we have no food for you, because we have a shutdown, or do we give you some little quick salads that the First Lady will make along with the Second Lady — they’ll make some salads. And I said, you guys aren’t into salads.” (Because football players couldn’t possibly be interested in eating healthy? I digress.) “Or do I go out and send out for about 1,000 hamburgers, Big Macs.”

He went with (and modeled beside) burgers, pizza, fries, and (some) salads.

And while there are a lot of things to pick apart in this image/speech/administration, etc., it seems the internet has chosen Trump’s arguably sexist joke about Melania and Karen Pence making salads.

CNN anchor Erin Burnett and political analyst Joan Walsh were particularly incensed by Trump’s comments, with Walsh expressing her opinion that “[Trump] shouldn’t talk about the First Lady in that way. We aren’t all here to make salads for men,” and Burnett theorizing that “this is one of those things where sometimes what people say when they’re being funny exposes exactly who they are and what they think.”

During the Clemson Tigers' visit to the White House after their College Football National Championship win, President Donald Trump joked about personally buying hamburgers for the players instead of having his wife, Melania Trump, make them salads. https://t.co/NkHYR8F9oB pic.twitter.com/6ToibgeabA — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) January 15, 2019

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings argued that perhaps too much is being made of Trump’s fleeting comment. “I think he was trying to make a joke about feeding hamburgers to football players. I think you might be over-reading this one,” he told Burnett and Walsh.

The internet, too, was torn on the topic (and had some pretty hilarious remarks about the situation as a whole).

Today @realDonaldTrump offered lunch for the visiting Clemson team and because of the #TrumpGovShutdown he would have the "first and second ladies" make some salads." Sexist, obese, narcissistic, orange and town idiot Trump. pic.twitter.com/3VULxddEcT — Amber Lutz (@blkbored) January 15, 2019

The dinner that President Trump promised us was catered by the White House is literally McNuggets, Big Macs, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/2C239gIufe — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) January 15, 2019

Trump tells Clemson he got them burgers because it was that, or have the First Lady and Mrs Pence make salads for them.



Because that's what women do - make salads for men to eat.



SMH. — Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) January 15, 2019

@ErinBurnett @CNN I don’t like Trump at all, but claiming that he was being “extremely sexist” by making a joke about Melania making salads for football players instead of burgers is a ridiculous overreach and does no favors for the gender equality movement. — Ethan Thomas (@ethan_ring) January 15, 2019

Y’all are being too hard on Trump. What would you rather have: cold McDonald’s fries or Melania’s potato salad? — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) January 15, 2019

Wow. Trump just told @ClemsonFB he could have had the first lady make salads for the men, and @ScottJenningsKY said on @CNN it wasn’t sexist because men eat salads. He didn’t even realize it wasn’t the food choice that was the sexist part of that remark. That’s the problem here. — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) January 15, 2019

Trump: Let’s send the First Lady and second lady into the kitchen to make salads. Really? Send Pence and Lindsey in to make the damn salads. — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) January 15, 2019

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Michelle Obama’s efforts to improve American diets have long been forgotten in the Trump White House.