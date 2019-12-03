Donald Trump Says He Doesn't Know Prince Andrew — Despite Knowing Prince Andrew

Making bold denials in the face of photographic evidence seems to be a habit of both the President of the United States and the Duke of York.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Donald Trump reportedly said he did not know Prince Andrew, despite not only spending time with the royal during his visit to the U.K. in June, but also meeting with him at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 — and these are only the occasions that of which we have photo evidence. “I don’t know Prince Andrew, but it’s a tough story, it’s a very tough story,” Trump said in regard to Andrew stepping back from royal duties amid the allegations stemming from his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

Image zoom Davidoff Studios/Getty

On Tuesday evening, an interview with Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre (who claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17 years old), was broadcast in the U.K. Andrew, who’s denied Giuffre’s allegations in the past, responded once more in a statement from Buckingham Palace reading, “It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

Previously, Andrew denied meeting Giuffre (then-Roberts), and questioned the authenticity of an existing photo of them together. Trump, too, denied meeting one of his accusers, E. Jean Carroll, with whom a photo also exists.