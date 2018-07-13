We Can't Stop Looking at These Photos of Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth

It happened ... and it was rather anti-climactic.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived to meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Friday, the exact place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married just two months ago. Given the mass protests in London at the moment, we weren't sure we’d see this happen, but alas, the visit—one held on Friday the 13th—went off without a hitch.

To the disappointment of the internet, there wasn't a standout moment ripe for meme gold. For the most part, things during the televised interaction were orderly, save for some awkward pauses and glances off into the distance. The Queen welcomed the Trumps at the Quadrangle of the castle, and the trio stood side-by-side as the U.S. national anthem played. Indeed, they looked incredibly stiff—but it's not as if we expected the President to attempt a high-five or anything. Later, he and the royal walked past the Guard of Honor before heading inside for tea with Melania.

Her Majesty The Queen has met every single U.S. president (except Lyndon B. Johnson) since ascending the throne in 1952, but with Trump, circumstances are uh… a little different. An estimated 250,000 protesters hit the streets in London to make one thing clear: you’re not welcome, Mr. President. A “Trump Baby” balloon flew in the air, and Green Day’s 2004 hit “American Idiot” hilariously resurfaced to the top of the British charts.

Donald has previously made some snide remarks about members of the royal family including, Kate Middleton and the late Princess Dianna. Even newly minted Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has fired shots at Trump’s political agenda—before she married Harry, that is.

So did Trump abide by royal etiquette? Some British tabloids are saying the answer is no.

Below, photos of their meeting that prove it was, well, not not awkward.

Chris Jackson/Press Association/AP

Chris Jackson/PA Wire/AP

Chris Jackson/PA Wire/AP

Matt Dunham/Press Association/AP

Steve Parsons/PA Wire/AP