Donald Trump Reportedly Made a Gift-Giving Gaffe in Front of Queen Elizabeth

Aside from being caught re-gifting, giving someone a gift that you forget about — only to later be confronted with it in the person's home — is pretty high up the list when it comes to gift-giving gaffes. During his U.K. state visit, which kicked off Monday morning, Donald Trump reportedly didn't recognize the present that he gave Queen Elizabeth a year ago.

Emily Andrews, The Sun's royal reporter, who was reporting from the state visit, tweeted that during a tour at Buckingham Palace, the president was shown a pewter horse that he had given the Queen during his visit to the U.K. last year.

When asked if the gift looked familiar to him, he apparently replied, "No!"

Thankfully for him, Melania reportedly came in for the rescue and said, "I think we gave that to the Queen."

Trump was also shown the pewter horse that he’d given the Queen last year in his visit to Windsor. He was asked if he recognised it and he said “no”! Melania came to his rescue and said “I think we gave that to the Queen”. pic.twitter.com/SaIXvhUb7P — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) June 3, 2019

The literal gift horse also came with a stand and a plaque, which reads, "'American Pewter Thoroughbred' Presented to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Donald J. Trump President of the United States of America and Mrs. Melania Trump on the occasion of their visit to the United Kingdom July 13, 2018."

The Trumps touched down in the U.K. this morning, where they will stay through Wednesday for their first state visit. So far, they've met with Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and have had a private lunch with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are also in attendance for the state visit, and Trump's other adult children are reportedly joining the commotion later.