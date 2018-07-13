The Brits Are Extremely Committed to These Wild Anti-Trump Protest Looks

John Keeble/Getty Images
Jonathan Borge
Jul 13, 2018 @ 12:45 pm

While Donald and Melania Trump are sipping tea with Queen Elizabeth for a historic encounter, 250,000 (!) protesters in London are hitting the streets to make sure POTUS knows that not everyone is thrilled about his visit.

British protestors—some in fabulous costume—are rallying against Trump's recent “zero-tolerance” immigration policy, his travel ban, his derogatory comments against women (there are plenty of “Pussy Fights Back”-style posters), and much, much more.

As CNN points out, those marching chanted, “Donald Trump’s not welcome here,” a message that was also made clear thanks to a massive “Trump Baby” blimp (small hands included) that flew high across the city.

While the outcome of his meeting with the Queen is yet to be determined, it’s obvious that this is one meeting that’ll never be forgotten. Scroll down to see the wildest costumes from the protest.

