While Donald and Melania Trump are sipping tea with Queen Elizabeth for a historic encounter, 250,000 (!) protesters in London are hitting the streets to make sure POTUS knows that not everyone is thrilled about his visit.

British protestors—some in fabulous costume—are rallying against Trump's recent “zero-tolerance” immigration policy, his travel ban, his derogatory comments against women (there are plenty of “Pussy Fights Back”-style posters), and much, much more.

VIDEO: The Brits Are Extremely Committed to These Wild Anti-Trump Protest Looks

As CNN points out, those marching chanted, “Donald Trump’s not welcome here,” a message that was also made clear thanks to a massive “Trump Baby” blimp (small hands included) that flew high across the city.

LIFTOFF: Protesters raise "Trump baby" balloon over London, England, during the president's U.K. visit. https://t.co/dweWO5yiKt pic.twitter.com/2nWvjYGOnH — ABC News (@ABC) July 13, 2018

Huge #TrumpProtest in Portland Place. Can’t see how it will move south down Regent St as thousands are still heading north from Oxford Circus, being corralled round onto Mortimer St then Gt Portland St to join rear.. which is now up near the park. pic.twitter.com/FIah4lToX2 — John Wilson (@JohnWilson14) July 13, 2018

Thousands of protesters flood Regent Street in London to protest Trump's visit. (via Sky News) pic.twitter.com/OOltziUSa4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 13, 2018

Protesters are beginning to gather in the UK for demonstrations against President Trump and his controversial policies https://t.co/JGT32nMfIV pic.twitter.com/M3e4XCLIr3 — CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2018

Protesters gathered in London during Pres. Trump's UK visit, holding signs against the president's policies on topics including immigration, race relations, women and climate change. https://t.co/fwOddXwnLv pic.twitter.com/Cmtosc4gDq — ABC News (@ABC) July 13, 2018

Tens of thousands of anti-Trump protesters are pouring into central London today to “bring the noise.” They want @POTUS to know he’s not welcome here pic.twitter.com/Hh2ak8X9NH — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) July 13, 2018

While the outcome of his meeting with the Queen is yet to be determined, it’s obvious that this is one meeting that’ll never be forgotten. Scroll down to see the wildest costumes from the protest.