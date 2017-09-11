Donald Trump's Most Formidable Opponent Doesn't Plan to Run in 2020

Political analyst Douglas E. Schoen recently penned an essay for The Hill discussing the best-suited opponent for Donald Trump in a 2020 run.

Although several Democrats have voiced interest in running—Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris among them, there’s only one figure who can all but guarantee a win for the party: former First Lady Michelle Obama.

When the Obamas left the White House in January, Michelle’s approval rating was 68 percent, higher than the ratings of both President Barack Obama (58 percent) and Vice President Biden (61 percent).

Upon leaving the White House in 2000, former First Lady Hillary Clinton’s approval rating was also considerably lower: 56 percent.

President Trump’s rating, of course, is the only one that actually matters, and it currently stands at 39.7 percent.

Paul Morigi/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty

RELATED: Barack and Michelle Obama Still Write Responses to White House Fan Mail

Despite Schoen's analysis, the former FLOTUS has repeatedly sworn she will not be running for the office. We don’t think Obama is likely to change her mind, but maybe Malia will pick up the presidential baton in 2036?