Not Every Royal Will Be Meeting Donald Trump During His U.K. Visit

President Donald Trump is set to head to Buckingham Palace next week to celebrate NATO's 70th anniversary, but he won't be getting face time with every single royal on the roster. According to Vanity Fair, a few members of the royal family won't get a chance to attend the event and one noteworthy member is laying low thanks to his recent actions. World leaders will be met with a reception at the palace. Prince Charles, the queen, and Camilla will all be on-hand as the welcome committee, in addition to Kate Middleton, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, and more. That leaves a few glaring omissions: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Prince Andrew.

In addition to Trump, Express adds that the royals will see French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel. In the wake of his association with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Prince Andrew isn't featuring in any of the events.

Markle and Prince Harry are on a six-week break from royal duties and will be spending time in America during the visit. Prince William will be spending four days in the Middle East, with visits to Kuwait and Oman, between December 1 and 4. Kensington Palace announced the trip back in November. The trip marks his first official visit to both countries.

"The Duke of Cambridge will visit Kuwait and Oman between Sunday 1st December and Wednesday 4th December," the palace's statement reads. "This visit is at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and will be His Royal Highness’s first official visit to both countries."

The NATO meeting marks the beginning of the holiday vacation for the royals. Depending on what happens during the General Election this year, the queen could be taking some time off starting on December 19. If the election ends with a Tory leader on top, the queen will have to give her speech on the 19th. If Boris Johnson loses, she's free to head to Sandringham early. The Independent notes that Trump's relationship with NATO is rocky, at best. He called the alliance "obsolete and disproportionately too expensive (and unfair) for the US" in a tweet, so things could get awkward when everyone convenes in London.