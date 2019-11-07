Donald Trump, Jr.’s Girlfriend Has a Pet Name For Herself, and People Are Not into It

Donald Trump, Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle made an appearance on The View on Thursday, and among the many revelations that were dropped during their interview was the pet name that Guilfoyle apparently gave to herself.

The couple was on the show to promote Trump's book, Triggered, and discussed the fact that he outed the alleged whistleblower whose complaint jump-started the impeachment inquiry against his dad, President Donald Trump. When asked if she had advised her boyfriend from tweeting the alleged whistleblower's name, Guilfoyle said she was in the bathroom when he did it, and didn't realize until after.

"I left you alone for 10 minutes, what happens when mamacita's gone?" she said.

Trump Jr.'s partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is also on "The View." Asked whether she advised him against outing the alleged whistleblower, Guilfoyle says she was in the bathroom and only realized it afterward: "I left you alone for 10 minutes; what happens when mamacita's gone?" — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) November 7, 2019

Naturally, people had thoughts on Guilfoyle seeming to nickname herself "mamacita" — many reactions involved a heaving of some sort.

beat me to it but let me add: pic.twitter.com/GRsklRnay3 — k1 filthy-mouthed wife (@grabowsky_k) November 7, 2019

Who else threw up in their mouth watching Don Jr and his Mamacita Kimberly Guilfoyle watching #TheView — Mayday Mindy 🌊 (@maydaymindy9) November 7, 2019

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Depicted in the New Bombshell Trailer

Tensions were high throughout the interview, with co-host Meghan McCain grilling Don Jr. on his family's divisive politics, asking if it was "worth it." The president's son responded by touting his father's accomplishments, defending him as a "counter-puncher."

When panelist Joy Behar listed off President Trump's infamous comments, referring to the Access Hollywood tape, Don Jr. said, "We’ve all done things we regret."

No word yet on whether Guilfoyle regrets airing her own nickname for herself in public.