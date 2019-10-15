Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Depicted in the New Bombshell Trailer

The holiday season is nearing, and with it a slate of awards and box office bait, including the hotly anticipated Bombshell, which shares the story of a group of female Fox News employees (played by Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie) who rose up against CEO Roger Ailes.

In addition to Bombshell’s core trio, the film features performances by Kate McKinnon, Allison Janney, Connie Britton, John Lithgow, Mark Duplass, and countless others.

Another key Fox News player, whose recent romantic entanglements have made her even more visible than during her years on the network, is portrayed onscreen and in the film’s new trailer: Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Before she began dating Donald Trump Jr. and joined his father’s campaign, Guilfoyle spent about 12 years contributing to Fox News on a myriad of different programs. Guilfoyle was reportedly fired in the summer of 2018 after allegations of sexual misconduct.

In Bombshell’s new trailer, Guilfoyle (played by Bree Condon) can be seen wearing a Fox News-branded t-shirt reading “Team Roger” while demanding that her colleagues wear one as well.

Image zoom Getty/BRON Studios

It’s unclear how large a role Guilfoyle will play in the film.