A New Book Makes Uncomfortable Allegations About Donald and Ivanka Trump's Relationship

Donald Trump’s relationship with his eldest daughter-cum-advisor to the president, Ivanka, has been questioned by many through the years (remember when he said "perhaps" he'd be dating her if she wasn’t his daughter?), and with the publication of a new behind-the-scenes anthology, Kushner Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, even more disturbing anecdotes about the father-daughter duo are coming into play.

Investigative reporter and best-selling author Vicky Ward’s book, based on hundreds of interviews, has already been disparaged by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for containing “false information” from “shady anonymous sources.”

“If Sarah Huckabee Sanders wants to get into a credibility ratings battle with me, I’ll take her on,” Ward responded during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Among the areas explored in Kushner Inc. is Trump’s infatuation with his eldest daughter — the most jarring example of which is captured in an anecdote that claims “multiple people noticed that [Ivanka would] regularly wander into the Oval Office, often with a child in tow, and talk to Trump in a singsong voice.” If that turns your stomach, take a second before you digest this next bit: “He’d call her ‘baby’ or pat her on the bottom.”

Mark Corallo, a former legal spokesperson for Trump, told Ward “You can’t have a conversation without him talking about [Ivanka].”

But despite the seeming obsession with his senior aide, Trump does know how to put Ivanka in her place.

“Very, very occasionally Trump embarrassed her, deliberately showing White House senior staff — and her — the limitations of her brazen efforts to manipulate him. It was apparent that he sometimes thought she needed to be publicly reminded who was in charge,” Ward writes, describing an incident in which Kellyanne Conway promoted Ivanka’s fashion line during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

“Ivanka got really mad,” a source told Ward. “She stormed into [Trump’s] office. In front of other people, Trump quickly deflated his daughter: ‘Honey, you sell shoes. Calm down.’”

