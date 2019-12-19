The House of Representatives Has Voted to Impeach Donald Trump

On Wednesday evening, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment.

The vote came after an inquiry that began in September, when a whistleblower complaint surfaced regarding a call between Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Following the inquiry, the Democrat-led House called for an official vote on whether or not to impeach Trump.

BREAKING: Majority in U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump for abuse of power. Follow AP for updates as voting continues. https://t.co/jQb4RZwLEr — The Associated Press (@AP) December 19, 2019

The House held six hours of debate on the two articles of impeachment, as representatives took turns making the case for and against impeachment.

Ahead of the vote, Trump wrote a nearly six page long letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, protesting the impeachment. On early Wednesday, he had continued to rail against the impeachment process on Twitter, writing, "Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!"

A president who has been impeached by the House can still serve as president — the Senate has to hold a trial to decide whether or not to remove them from office. In the past, the other two presidents impeached by the House — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — were acquitted by the Senate.