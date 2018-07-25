Someone Took a Pickaxe to Donald Trump's Hollywood Star

A Hollywood bandit wielding a pickaxe has come for Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Yes, you read that correctly. Happy hump day!)

The Hollywood Reporter's Ryan Parker tweeted early Wednesday morning that the star, located on Hollywood Boulevard, had been absolutely obliterated into a pile of rubble by a clearly disgruntled citizen with access to your favorite mining tool. According to Parker, the destruction went down at the very witchy 3 a.m. hour, and LAPD was contacted at 3:33 a.m.

"Multiple people—including police—tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pickaxe," tweeted NBCLA's Jonathan Gonzalez. "Then, it’s believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here."

So this just happened again... somebody used a pick axe to destroy Donald Trump's star on the Walk of Fame. Still trying to learn more, but we know it's been vandalized multiple times, just never on this level. @NBCLA 📸: Victor Park/Loudlabs pic.twitter.com/lzq7YrsSRV — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

The suspect—a 25-year-old man—had already been arrested for the crime by 6:20 a.m. PT.

The man who destroyed @realDonaldTrump’s star this morning in Hollywood is now in custody, police tell me https://t.co/nOmVEYmm61 pic.twitter.com/LzP51Gr7oS — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 25, 2018

What could the suspect possibly have to grind with Trump? A motive had not been revealed, but we have some ideas. The first rhymes with "Schmutin."

This is the second time that the star has been demolished to this extreme—the first time was back in 2016, when a man took a jackhammer to the sidewalk—but it's not even close to the first time the star has been vandalized.

While the act of destroying a star is one thing, there have been a few scarier incidents in recent weeks concerning government officials. Just yesterday, the office of California representative Maxine Waters was evacuated after a suspicious package was found; on Sunday, a brick was thrown through the window of Virginia representative Mark Warner.