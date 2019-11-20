The Internet Is Having a Field Day with Donald Trump's Strange Hand-Written Notes

In the midst of the impeachment hearings and U.S. Ambassador to European Union Gordon Sondland’s testimony, President Donald Trump took a moment to speak with the press. Photographers from a variety of outlets captured images of Trump’s hand-written talking points, and they are … something.

In marker-drawn capital letters, Trump wrote, “I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO. TELL ZELLINSKY [sic] DO THE RIGHT THING. THIS IS THE FINAL WORD FROM THE U.S.”

As with most news out of and concerning the White House, social media had a field day with the president’s notes.

The mental image of Donald Trump scribbling "I WANT NOTHING / I WANT NOTHING" in huge letters on a sheet of paper with a Sharpie so that he won't forget to say "I want nothing" 45 seconds later to a gaggle of reporters is just the most dismal and embarrassing thing and I hate it — Turkbert Cransauceko (@AlbertBurneko) November 20, 2019

Trump aide: Tell them you want nothing.



Trump: I want something?



Aide: No, you want nothing. Tell them you want nothing.



Trump: Wait, what should I say?



Aide: Say, "I want nothing."



Trump: I want ... what again?



Aide: Never mind, I'll write it down for you ... Sir. pic.twitter.com/hfOjQuWKEY — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) November 20, 2019

In the movie version, Trump is escorted from the courtroom in handcuffs, muttering I WANT NOTHING I WANT NOTHING as camera fades. https://t.co/e7G0TScxHx — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 20, 2019

I WANT NOTHING.

I WANT NOTHING.

I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO.

TELL ZELENSKY TO DO THE RIGHT THING.



Consider how weak Trump mental command must be that he needs such simple notes as this. https://t.co/K5h4dAAsZR — Jean Yoon (윤 진 희 or 尹真姬) (@jean_yoon) November 20, 2019

We have a few questions of our own, of course, like, why is “I want nothing” written twice? For emphasis? Why is there a printed tweet behind his note pad? The number of queries this photo has generated is staggering.

Anyway, Trump’s Wednesday morning conference was in reference to Sondland’s claim that the president did, in fact, withhold military aide from Ukraine under the condition that president Zelensky investigate Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden.

One thing's for sure, had we been in the room during that phone call, we certainly would have TOLD TRUMP TO DO THE RIGHT THING.