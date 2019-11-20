The Internet Is Having a Field Day with Donald Trump's Strange Hand-Written Notes
"I WANT NOTHING."
In the midst of the impeachment hearings and U.S. Ambassador to European Union Gordon Sondland’s testimony, President Donald Trump took a moment to speak with the press. Photographers from a variety of outlets captured images of Trump’s hand-written talking points, and they are … something.
In marker-drawn capital letters, Trump wrote, “I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO. TELL ZELLINSKY [sic] DO THE RIGHT THING. THIS IS THE FINAL WORD FROM THE U.S.”
As with most news out of and concerning the White House, social media had a field day with the president’s notes.
We have a few questions of our own, of course, like, why is “I want nothing” written twice? For emphasis? Why is there a printed tweet behind his note pad? The number of queries this photo has generated is staggering.
Anyway, Trump’s Wednesday morning conference was in reference to Sondland’s claim that the president did, in fact, withhold military aide from Ukraine under the condition that president Zelensky investigate Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden.
One thing's for sure, had we been in the room during that phone call, we certainly would have TOLD TRUMP TO DO THE RIGHT THING.