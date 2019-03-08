Donald Trump Straight Up Left Melania Hanging Outside the White House
So, so awkward.
You know what they say … in a D.C. minute, your husband’s awareness of your presence can change.
Donald and Melania Trump welcomed Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and his wife Monika Babišová to the White House on Thursday and boy, was it a sight to see.
The President and First Lady made a very formal show of greeting their guests — waiting outside the White House (in obscenely cold weather, mind you) as a troupe of uniform-clad men stood at attention.
Once the visitors’ black SUV pulled away, the couples chatted for a moment before (seemingly without consultation of his wife or Babišová), Trump and Babiš turned to reenter the White House. And OK, I don’t typically alert my boyfriend every time I’m preparing to walk through a door, but what makes this so uncomfortable isn’t the act itself, but rather Melania and Monika’s reaction to it. As the men begin to walk away the women stand still for a moment, unsure of how to proceed, and then they share a mutual shrug (which we interpret as an exasperated exclamation of “MEN!”) and follow their husbands in.
If we were to hazard a guess, we would think that maybe Melania and Monika were expecting a quick photo opp for the press camped across the way. Regardless, what a way to pre-game International Women’s Day: literally leaving your wife out in the cold.
To be fair, though, things didn’t seem much less awkward inside, either.