Donald Trump Just Weighed in on the "Fake Melania" Conspiracy

Fake Melania has reemerged in the internet’s consciousness, and — surprise, surprise — Donald Trump has something to say about it.

Back in 2017, Melania Trump stepped out with Donald, but some viewers weren’t buying it was her. Pointing out a possible difference in facial features from the First Lady, social media users quickly dubbed the rumored body double at Trump’s side “Fake Melania.”

Fake Melania Trump revealed to be elusive criminal mastermind Carmen Sandiego: pic.twitter.com/NRdmUzdHla — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) October 18, 2017

After seeing this clip over 20 times, I have to say, I wouldn't be surprised if they used a Melania double. Fake Trash do things like that. https://t.co/zGqRiQz02j — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 18, 2017

In the following months, the Fake Melania buzz died down — but just when we thought we were out, she pulled us back in …

Earlier this week, photos from a recent outing reignited the viral conspiracy theory:

These are not pictures of the same woman. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/fCu8ZVeH2A — Matthew Peterson (@fstbttms) March 10, 2019

Nation stunned as Melania body double removes sunglasses and wig. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/UVBCwfvpWJ — Blue Cap (@BlueCapFL) March 9, 2019

And this time, Trump himself weighed in, tweeting, “The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it’s actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places. They are only getting more deranged with time!”

The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it’s actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places. They are only getting more deranged with time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019

The thing is, though his dedication to blaming everything on the media is impressive, Fake Melania is a social media phenomenon that was started by the people — not the media. But I guess we can take this tweet as an admission that he, too, really doesn’t think those photos look like his wife?

At this rate, #FakeMelania will be trending through 2020.