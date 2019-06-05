Of Course Donald Trump Served His Favorite Foods to the Prince of Wales

It was just a list of President Trump's favorite things at the dinner that he and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, hosted in London. The guests of honor included the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, but the menu was all-American and all very Trump: meat, potatoes, and vanilla ice cream.

CNN reporter Kate Bennett shared a snapshot of the night's menu on her Twitter feed, confirming that the whole thing was FLOTUS-approved and revealing what appears to be the sort of thing you get to eat at a wedding if you choose the beef instead of the fish. While the menu looked very fancy with its official seal and swirling calligraphy, it all boiled down to a meal of meat and potatoes. No matter how you try to dress up "Grilled Filet of Beef" and "Pommes Anna," the guests at the Trumps' dinner got steak and buttery potatoes.

Menu for tonight’s dinner, approved and selected by @FLOTUS, is basically Trump’s favorite: steak, potatoes, vanilla ice cream. (pic via pool) pic.twitter.com/3nh9YkK92e — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 4, 2019

There's no doubt that the menu reflects what many people see as quintessentially American eats, but the no-frills meal seemed to make many Twitter users roll their eyes. Some called the menu too basic while others were just over the Trump-ness of it all.

The menu is a little bit different from the food served at last night's official state dinner at Buckingham Palace. According to Today, the queen served President Trump and first lady Melania a "traditional four-course meal" which included "a steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears, and chervil sauce, followed by the meat course of Windsor lamb with herb stuffing, spring vegetables and a port sauce." The meal ended with "strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream" and coffee, not the vanilla ice cream that Trump opted to serve.

An Instagram post from the Royal Family confirmed that Trump did offer up a toast to the family members in attendance before the meal and that the Prince of Wales reciprocated. So, while the menu seemed basic, the etiquette seemed to be worthy of the royals.