Donald Trump Body-Shamed One of His Supporters at a Recent Rally

During his rally in New Hampshire on Thursday, President Donald Trump purported that he was building a political movement "based on love" — and went on to body-shame a man who turned out to be one of his supporters.

“That guy’s got a serious weight problem," he said. "Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please.”

After pausing, he added, “Got a bigger problem than I do.”

Wow. Trump mocks a protester for purportedly being overweight.



"That guy has got a serious weight problem. Go home, get some exercise," he says. pic.twitter.com/Nsk1RxvQMf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2019

Security carts out a protester, who Trump says "has a serious weight problem." "Go home, start exercising."



Trump then says he has created a movement "built on love." — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) August 16, 2019

According to the Associated Press, the rally had been interrupted about a half an hour in by a handful of protesters near the rafters of the arena. As protesters were being led out, a Trump supporter wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt near them began shaking his fist in a sign of support for the president, but Trump mistook him for one of the protestors and began commenting on his weight.

The Daily Mail identified the man as Frank Dawson, and reported that he seemed not to mind being called out for supposedly being overweight.

“Everything’s good!” Dawson told Fox News. “I love the guy! He’s the best thing that ever happened to this country.”

