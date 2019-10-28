People Are Roasting Donald Trump for Not Bringing Barron to the World Series

In addition to being booed during the World Series on Sunday night, President Donald Trump is also catching heat for not bringing his 13-year-old son, Barron, to the game.

Trump made an appearance at Nationals Park for Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, where he was promptly jeered as live footage of him showed up on stadium screens. His wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and several Republican members of Congress were in attendance in his suite at the Houston Astros-Washington Nationals matchup, but the president's youngest son was nowhere to be seen.

Wait, did Trump really not bring Barron to the game? Or his grandchildren? — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 28, 2019

Dude didn’t bring his own kid to the game. I guess Barron is watching at home? https://t.co/w6umvgoti5 — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 28, 2019

Perhaps Barron isn't a baseball fan? Or was simply trying to get rest on a school night? Either way, some people began roasting the fact that Trump seems to have brought everyone but Barron to the game, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

I guess Barron doesn’t like baseball, but little Matt Gaetz does. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 28, 2019

Wow, the Presidency has really aged Barron. pic.twitter.com/ZXTCVd1Xbb — NiCK SETTE (@neeko1979) October 28, 2019

Imagine being a kid and your dad takes Lindsey Graham to the World Series instead of you. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 28, 2019

SORRY BARRON, NO ROOM ON THE WORLD SERIES TRUMP TRAIN TONIGHT, I'M TAKING LINDSAY GRAHAM AND MATT GAETZ INSTEAD. YOU ARE BARRON RIGHT? pic.twitter.com/3LL8JbnrIN — Kim Thong iLL (@wzzntzz) October 28, 2019

Others pointed out that it may have been a good thing that the president's son wasn't present to see his father booed and jeered. As footage of Trump appeared on screens, the stadium had erupted in boos and chants of "lock him up!" (A chant that Trump himself perpetuated during his 2016 campaign in reference to Hillary Clinton.)

WATCH: President Trump met with loud boos as he is introduced at the World Series in Nationals Park on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4RTW8ZqxqP — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 28, 2019

I’m sincerely grateful Trump didn’t bring Barron.



No kid deserves to hear his dad booed this way. https://t.co/n2mLJvb9R6 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 28, 2019

Though Barron has appeared in public with his parents coming and going from the White House, he has remained largely out of the public eye. The last time he attended a publicized event with his parents was during the Easter Egg Roll in 2018.

The response to Trump came after he announced earlier in the day that the U.S. killed ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the world's most wanted terrorist, and ahead of a week in which House Democrats plan to move forward with impeachment inquiries.