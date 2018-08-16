Donald Trump's Tone-Deaf Statement About Aretha Franklin's Death Is Raising Eyebrows

People across the world are paying tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, after the singer passed away on Thursday morning following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

Among the masses mourning her death is President Donald Trump, who both tweeted his condolences and sang her praises ahead of a Thursday morning cabinet meeting.

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

"I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well,” he began. So far so good, right? Well, things took a turn for the Trumpian with his next sentence: “She worked for me on numerous occasions.” What?

Did Donald Trump, of Apprentice and small-hand fame, just imply that one of the most iconic singers in American history was among those who do his bidding? Yes, yes he did.

He’s likely referring to the 1997 grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in N.Y.C., at which Franklin gave a private concert.

Ron Galella/Getty Images

Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images

Of course, regardless of any possible semblance of a business relationship he and Franklin shared, this is hardly the time to such matters to the public fore.

Trump went on to call the late singer, “terrific,” telling the crowd, “she brought joy to millions of lives and her extraordinary legacy will thrive and inspire many generations to come. She was given a great gift from God — her voice, and she used to well. People loved Aretha. She was a special woman. So just want to pass on my warmest best wishes and sympathies to her family."

RELATED: Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

Best wishes? Um, those are usually reserved for a bride on her wedding day, not a grieving family hours after their loved one's death ...

Naturally, the Twitterverse had some thoughts of its own:



Aretha Franklin did not work for you @realDonaldTrump you do not OWN EVERY BLACK PERSON YOU RACIST PIECE OF TRASH pic.twitter.com/JUqNHFIwVZ — Alex D (@londblu119) August 16, 2018

2. I'm assuming Queen Aretha, at some point, did a show at one of Trump's casinos..I can't figure out any other way she would have worked for him and of course I can't fathom why anyone would make that reference on the day one of the most important women in music passed away. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 16, 2018

It would be no surprise if Aretha Franklin performed at a Trump event years ago. But for him to say she "worked for" him, phrased that way, carries an abundantly clear connotation. It speaks to how he saw her and is devoid of the respect she deserves for her impact. — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) August 16, 2018

Donald Trump offered his “warmest best wishes and sympathies” to the family of Aretha Franklin, per WH pool. Is “best wishes” not an extremely weird thing to say to the family of someone who just died? pic.twitter.com/p9tLCLEZ1q — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 16, 2018

OBAMAS ON ARETHA: "Graced with a glimpse of the divine."



CLINTONS ON ARETHA: "One of America's greatest national treasures."



TRUMP ON ARETHA: "She worked for me."#ArethaFranklin — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 16, 2018

Meanwhile, both the Obamas and the Clintons also commented on Franklin's passing. Neither, for the record, implied that she was ever an employee.