Donald Trump's Tone-Deaf Statement About Aretha Franklin's Death Is Raising Eyebrows

People across the world are paying tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, after the singer passed away on Thursday morning following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.
Among the masses mourning her death is President Donald Trump, who both tweeted his condolences and sang her praises ahead of a Thursday morning cabinet meeting.
"I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well,” he began. So far so good, right? Well, things took a turn for the Trumpian with his next sentence: “She worked for me on numerous occasions.” What?
Did Donald Trump, of Apprentice and small-hand fame, just imply that one of the most iconic singers in American history was among those who do his bidding? Yes, yes he did.
He’s likely referring to the 1997 grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in N.Y.C., at which Franklin gave a private concert.
Of course, regardless of any possible semblance of a business relationship he and Franklin shared, this is hardly the time to such matters to the public fore.
Trump went on to call the late singer, “terrific,” telling the crowd, “she brought joy to millions of lives and her extraordinary legacy will thrive and inspire many generations to come. She was given a great gift from God — her voice, and she used to well. People loved Aretha. She was a special woman. So just want to pass on my warmest best wishes and sympathies to her family."
RELATED: Aretha Franklin Dead at 76
Best wishes? Um, those are usually reserved for a bride on her wedding day, not a grieving family hours after their loved one's death ...
Naturally, the Twitterverse had some thoughts of its own:
Meanwhile, both the Obamas and the Clintons also commented on Franklin's passing. Neither, for the record, implied that she was ever an employee.