Donald Trump Is Selling a New Hat–Here's What the Slogan Means

President Donald Trump is now popularizing another slogan: "American Dreamer."

On Wednesday, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, his fundraising organization supported by the Republican National Committee, released a new navy hat that says “American Dreamer” on the front, features an American flag on the side, and includes the hashtag #MAGA on the back. The navy hat is similar in design to the red "Make America Great Again" hats Trump supporters wore during the 2016 election.

The $50-hat is being sold on Trump’s official campaign site along with this description: “We all want to live the American dream and our 45th President is helping to make that dream a reality for each and every American. With our American Dreamer hat you can show that you believe we can Make America Great Again.”

The new slogan comes directly from the president’s first State of the Union address, where he discussed the importance of buttoning up the country’s immigration policies. “My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans—to protest their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers, too," he said.

Following the SOTU speech, the phrase was quickly considered a “racist dog-whistle” against immigrants–specifically against the children of immigrants (referred to as “Dreamers”) previously protected under the polarizing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy. It used to grant those born to immigrant parents work permits and funds to pursue higher education. In September, President Trump ended the program, calling on Congress to come up with a replacement.

White supremacist leaders like Richard Spencer and David Duke used the phrase on social media after Trump’s speech.

Thank you President Trump. Americans are "Dreamers" too. — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) January 31, 2018

The President previously used similar language when he announced the end of the DACA program. “Above all else, we must remember that young Americans have dreams too,” he said in a statement last September.