Donald Trump Said Melania Wouldn't Be Sad if He Were Seriously Injured

During a private fundraising event at Trump Hotel on Tuesday, President Donald Trump appeared to joke that wife First Lady Melania Trump wouldn't cry if he was shot.

According to Politico, the president gave a speech in which he discussed the shooting of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise in 2017, remarking that the Louisiana Republican was incredibly tough. Then, the outlet reports, he said Scalise’s wife "cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day … I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy, I know mine wouldn't."

Was he implying that Melania wouldn't shed a tear if he was shot? And who are the "wives" he knows who wouldn't react that way to a tragedy? Of course, the FLOTUS isn't known to be particularly expressive, perhaps crying just isn't her thing?

Politico also reported that "Trump quipped he wouldn’t recommend getting shot as a weight loss plan."

Perhaps his attempts at humor were a way of coping with what's sure to be a difficult week for him, as the House voted Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry.