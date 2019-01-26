Why Did the Trumps Ignore Each Other On Their Anniversary?

Tuesday, January 22, marked President Trump and first lady Melania Trump's 14-year wedding anniversary, but if you took a look at their social media posts, you wouldn't know it. Both parties were radio silent about the occasion on their channels, though the president did take some time out of his busy day to offer congratulations to baseball player Mariano Rivera, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Express notes that there could have been a multitude of reasons for staying quiet. Since the entire country is in the midsts of a government shutdown, the first couple could have thought that any sort of congratulations would be in poor taste. Tuesday marked the 30th day of the shutdown, so maybe the two were just steering clear of any sort of possible backlash. Whatever the reason, it's a surprising move, given Trump's love affair with Twitter.

Image zoom SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

"For someone as heavily involved in social media as Donald Trump is," the Express wrote, "it might come as a surprise to some that the President didn’t even mention the special occasion in his tweet."

Melania's social channels were silent on the day, too. Her last post was on Sunday, when she shared a photo from Trump's inauguration to celebrate the two-year mark of his presidency. "It has been an unforgettable two years in the White House," she wrote. "I am honoured to serve this great nation!"

It's not completely out of the question for presidents and first ladies to use their social media to commemorate marital milestones. Michelle and Barack Obama would do it, the Clintons did it on their 40th, and even George Bush sent out a fun tweet to celebrate 40 years with Laura.