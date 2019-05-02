Why Donald and Melania Trump Aren't Welcome at the Met Gala Anymore

Donald and Melania Trump used to be regular fixtures at the Met Gala, but you (most likely) won't see them on the carpet on the first Monday in May this year.

Apparently, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (a.k.a. the gatekeeper of Met Gala invitations) has issued the final say on the matter.

During a 2017 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Wintour was given the choice to eat pickled pig’s feet or answer what celebrity would never again receive the exclusive invitation.

She responded with a laugh, "Donald Trump."

The annual fundraiser, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, has significant personal meaning to the Trumps — in 2004, Donald proposed to Melania on the night of the event.

“It was a great surprise," Melania told the New York Post about their engagement at the time. "We are very happy together.”

Trump had been attending the gala regularly for years, and Melania joined him for the first time in 2003. Since then, the couple showed up together every year until 2012. First daughter Ivanka, meanwhile, last attended the event in 2016.

Since Trump was elected, Wintour has been more forthcoming about Vogue's poitical leanings. In 2016, the magazine endorsed Hillary Clinton for president — a first in the publication's illustrious history. Wintour has also carefully selected those women in politics who receive the Vogue treatment — among them Senator Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama. While Melania as well as Ivanka had been featured in the magazine in years past, they have not been mentioned in Vogue's pages since the election, and Wintour said earlier this year that she wouldn't change her tune anytime soon.

Vogue's EIC could have just been joking about supposedly banning Trump from the Met Gala, but in any case, since he hasn't been seen at the fundraiser in years, it's probably safe to say we won't be seeing the Trumps on the carpet this year, either.