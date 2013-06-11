Don Draper, Who? Mad Men Star Linda Cardellini Is Engaged!

Don Draper has nothing on Linda Cardellini's fiancée Steven Rodriguez! The Mad Men star, who plays Don's neighbor (and mistress!) Sylvia Rosen, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Rodriguez during Friday's taping of The View, then took to Twitter shortly after to share a picture of her sparkler. "My daughter Lilah Rose wants everyone to now that her mommy and daddy are getting married," she tweeted, along with an adorable photo of her 15-month-old daughter wearing the ring. Too cute! Congratulations to the whole family.

See more stars getting ready to tie the knot.

MORE:• Mad Men Season 6 Fashion• Royal Rocks: Princess Engagement Rings• Your Bridal Beauty Countdown