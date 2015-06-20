Dominique Ansel Opens a Tokyo Bakery and You Have to See the Adorable Cream-Filled Cat Pastries 

Think you have the dainty, adorable, whimsical pastry market on lock, Tokyo? Well, Dominique Ansel is about to school you on exactly how to make the cutest, most delicate, delicious baked goods around. On Saturday, June 20, the creator of the Cronut will open Dominique Ansel Bakery Tokyo—his first-ever location outside the US. The shop will offer many of Ansel’s celebrated signatures like the Cronut, the DKA and the cookie shot. But it will also feature some items exclusive to Tokyo. Here, a first look at the Tokyo-only pastries Ansel will sell at his newest shop.

RELATED: A World Famous Pastry Chef Survives on Espresso, Cronut Nibbles and Passion

Maneki Neko (Go​od Luck Cat) Religieuse (pictured above)

The traditional Japanese good luck charm—often spotted rhythmically waving in sushi restaurant windows—gets a tasty makeover as a religieuse, a cream-filled puff pastry. Here, it’s filled with yuzu cream.

RELATED: FWX and Dominique Ansel Present Pensguin Marshmanimals

Mr. Roboto Melonpan

Dominique Ansel Bakery Tokyo

Ansel reimagined the sweet, custard-filled bun as a robot from the future. (Why? Because he’s Dominique Ansel, and he can do whatever he wants as long as it involves dessert.) It’s filled with a custard flavored with Hojicha, a type of Japanese green tea.

READ MORE: A Sneak Peek at the Adorable Cream-Filled Cats and Mr. Roboto Buns at Dominique Ansel’s New Tokyo Bakery