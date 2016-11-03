Watch Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert, and More Country Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves

To celebrate the annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel decided he would honor the biggest stars of country music in a very special way. He, of course, had them read mean tweets about themselves in his show's famous segment, Mean Tweets.

No one was safe from the wrath of internet, not even the beloved Dolly Parton, who was bestowed with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony last night. "It's not a hooker convention, it's a Dolly Parton concert," she read. But always the class act, Parton, who interviewed December InStyle cover girl Reese Witherspoon, took it well and retorted that the comment didn't hurt her feelings since she patterned her look after a hooker.

Miranda Lambert also had a tough one. "In case of an emergency all air traffic will be rerouted to Miranda Lambert's forehead," she read. Other good ones included Willie Nelson being called "crusty," and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town being compared to the villain in Zoolander because of her hair style.

Watch more country music stars read mean tweets in the video above.