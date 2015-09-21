Dolce & Gabbana Launches Limited-Edition Lipstick Inspired by Screen Legend Sophia Loren

If there was ever a woman who fit the description "goddess," it's Sophia Loren. Now Dolce & Gabbana have paid "loving tribute" to this Italian icon by creating a limited-edition lipstick, Sophia Loren N°1, in her honor. The shade launches today at selected retailers for $37.

A cherry red bordering on deep pink, with a semi-sheer formulation providing a natural-looking shine and enhanced with skin-conditioning elements to add moisture the color is sexy yet elegant and sophisticated, much like Loren herself.

The wait is over! From Today you can have your Sophia Loren N°1 limited edition lipstick. Come and join us at the Dolce&Gabbana Beauty Boutique in Corso Venezia 7, Milan. #itsmyred #dgbeauty #OnlySophia A photo posted by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Sep 21, 2015 at 2:02am PDT

The designers paid tribute to their inspiration in a statement, declaring "Sophia Loren N°1 is our way of saying 'Thank you, Sophia. ... Thank you for being a world favorite, thank you for being an icon of the big screen and of Italian beauty.'"

The star has given the lipstick her stamp of approval: Her signature embellishes the lipstick's gold tube and she displays her famous pout in the advertising campaign (below). D&G introduced the Sophia Loren N°1 on social media with the hashtag #ItsMyRed:

74l9-9srpb/

Sophia Loren N°1 seems destined to become a collector's item but the same time Loren's brand of retro glamor is completely of a piece with the current trend for all things '70s, making the shade entirely current. For more information on where to find it near you visit dolcegabbana.com.

PHOTOS: See Sofia Loren's Changing Looks