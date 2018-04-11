Does Tristan Thompson Have Kids? Everything to Know About Khloé Kardashian's BF

Olivia Bahou
Apr 11, 2018 @ 10:00 am

Khloé Kardashian could not seem happier to be welcoming her first child with her NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson. When she (finally!) confirmed her pregnancy in December, Kardashian publicly praised her beau for how he’s treated her as a mom-to-be.

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!" she wrote.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

Different from the reality star, the baller has lived his life a little more removed from the public eye. Fans might be surprised to find out that unlike Khloé, Thompson is not a first-time parent. In fact, he already has a very young son.

#MemoriesWithYou💕

The NBA star welcomed his first child, Prince Oliver, with former girlfriend Jordan Craig back in December 2016. The couple split sometime before Prince was born. Thompson was first rumored to be dating Kardashian in August 2016, when photographs of the two emerged.

So when Khloé Kardashian gives birth to her baby girl (she’s due in late March), she’ll already have a built-in playmate in the form of her 1-year-old half-brother Prince—not to mention all of her Kar-Jenner cousins. Between Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, Kim Kardashian’s baby Chicago, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, this family has way more than two under two.

