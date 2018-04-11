Does Tristan Thompson Have Kids? Everything to Know About Khloé Kardashian's BF

Khloé Kardashian could not seem happier to be welcoming her first child with her NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson. When she (finally!) confirmed her pregnancy in December, Kardashian publicly praised her beau for how he’s treated her as a mom-to-be.

khloekardashian/Instagram

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!" she wrote.

Different from the reality star, the baller has lived his life a little more removed from the public eye. Fans might be surprised to find out that unlike Khloé, Thompson is not a first-time parent. In fact, he already has a very young son.

#MemoriesWithYou💕 A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

The NBA star welcomed his first child, Prince Oliver, with former girlfriend Jordan Craig back in December 2016. The couple split sometime before Prince was born. Thompson was first rumored to be dating Kardashian in August 2016, when photographs of the two emerged.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Faces Scary Pregnancy Struggles After Doctor’s Visit on KUWTK

So when Khloé Kardashian gives birth to her baby girl (she’s due in late March), she’ll already have a built-in playmate in the form of her 1-year-old half-brother Prince—not to mention all of her Kar-Jenner cousins. Between Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, Kim Kardashian’s baby Chicago, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, this family has way more than two under two.