Does Kate Gosselin Need a "Breakover"?

Will Kate Gosselin ditch her buzzed-about hair for a new 'do? If she takes a cue from Reese Witherspoon, Anne Hathaway, Kate Bosworth and other stars who have undergone breakup makeovers (aka "breakovers") after high-profile splits, she just might. "A new color or cut not only makes you feel better, it will also give you a boost of self confidence when you're ready to start looking for a new love," says celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson. Should Kate trade her blond highlights for a darker shade or add length with extensions? Click to see how Gibson and other Hollywood hair gurus would transform the tresses of the newly single reality TV mom.

