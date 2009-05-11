Does Kate Gosselin Need a "Breakover"?

INFphoto.com
Will Kate Gosselin ditch her buzzed-about hair for a new 'do? If she takes a cue from Reese Witherspoon, Anne Hathaway, Kate Bosworth and other stars who have undergone breakup makeovers (aka "breakovers") after high-profile splits, she just might. "A new color or cut not only makes you feel better, it will also give you a boost of self confidence when you're ready to start looking for a new love," says celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson. Should Kate trade her blond highlights for a darker shade or add length with extensions? Click to see how Gibson and other Hollywood hair gurus would transform the tresses of the newly single reality TV mom.