Do You Like Jennifer Connelly's Short Hair? Tell Us!

What a change! In a move that definitely surprised us, Jennifer Connelly ditched her long hair and stepped out in New York City this week with a chin-skimming bob. In addition to her perfect brows, Connelly's lengthy brunette strands have become her trademark, and the last big hair risk she took was for a movie role. "I dyed my hair blonde a few years ago for the movie Virginia," she told InStyle previously. "It was...interesting." Do you like her short hair, or do you prefer her long layers? Answer in our poll below!

