Image zoom Mike Marsland/WireImage

Natalie Portman wed Benjamin Millepied this weekend. And while she probably wore white, we love the way she looks in burgundy—one of fall's hottest colors. Do you know what shades look best with your skin tone? Click through our gallery to see stars in their best high fashion hues to get some color inspiration.

MORE:• Styling Tips and Tricks for Your Body Type• Natalie’s Engagement Ring Details• See All of Natalie's Looks of the Day!