To Do This Weekend: Try on the Oz Hairstyles!

Give yourself a bewitching makeover this weekend—virtually! We added the enchanting hairstyles from our Oz-themed March issue to our iPad Hairstyle Try-On App, so you can see yourself in each star's glamorous look, straight from our cover. In just one swipe, you can upload your picture to try on Rachel Weisz's soft layers, Michelle Williams's platinum pixie, or Mila Kunis's defined waves. Then, share the most spellbinding option to your Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to see what your friends think! So, are you a good witch like Glinda or a bad witch like Theodora? Open up the app on your iPad or click the box below to get started and find out! Plus, be sure to catch Oz: The Great and Powerful in theaters on March 8.

MORE:• Shop Urban Decay's Oz Makeup Palettes!• See the Video: Michelle, Mila, and Rachel Talk Oz• HSN's Oz-Inspired Collection Lookbook