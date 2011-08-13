DKNY's Million-Dollar Perfume!

Courtesy of DKNY
What does a million dollars smell like? Ask DKNY! The label has released the world's first seven-figure perfume, dubbed the DKNY Golden Delicious Million Dollar Fragrance Bottle, and it's being auctioned off for charity. Carved from 14-karat gold, the bottle is covered in 2,909 precious stones forming the New York City skyline and was designed by jeweler Martin Katz. All net proceeds benefit Action Against Hunger, a global humanitarian organization. Can't afford the hefty price tag? The DKNY Golden Delicious scent retails for $42 online and at department stores (diamonds and sapphires not included!)