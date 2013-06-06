DKNY's Iconic Soho Wall Is Coming Back With #DKNYArtworks, and You Can Get Involved

Courtesy Photo
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jun 06, 2013 @ 11:15 am

MORE:• All DKNY News! Donna Karan's Fashion For HaitiDonna Karan on DKNY 90s Styles

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!