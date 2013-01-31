DKNY's 90s Styles Are Coming Back!

The nineties are making a serious resurgence these days—members of generation Y can rejoice at the return of brands like Herbal Essences, Jane Cosmetics, and, now, DKNY. The brand is reissuing 15 of its archival runway styles from the 1991-1994 era through Opening Ceremony, including logo hoodies, NYC-skyline tees, maxi dresses, and the ultimate 90s look: the bodysuit. "DKNY was a pioneer of streetwear fashion in the 90s," Opening Ceremony co-founder Carol Lim said in a statement. "We have been longtime fans of the brand and were very excited to bring back select, quintessential styles that feel fresh even today." The collection, which hits shelves and openingceremony.us on February 1, ranges between $145 and $665.

