Django Unchained Starring Leonardo DiCaprio: In Theaters Today

Quentin Tarantino’s latest film Django Unchained opens in theaters today! Set in the Deep South two years before the Civil War, the movie follows bounty hunter Dr. King Shultz (Christoph Waltz) and freed slave Django (Jamie Foxx) on a journey to free Django’s wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington) from evil slave-owner Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio). Nominated for five Golden Globes, including Best Picture and two Best Supporting actor nods for DiCaprio and Christoph Waltz, this film boasts stellar performances that you're sure to remember. “Everyone came from an intense characterization,” Tarantino told reporters at the New York premiere. “None of us are going to forget the making of this movie, and it really kind of rocked our world a little bit. And we captured that on film.” Django Unchained opens today nationwide. Click here to find where it's playing near you.

